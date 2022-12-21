Pathaan row: Hindu extremists threaten to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive

A Hindu extremist religious leader in India has now threatened to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive.

The controversy that started after the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song Besharam Rang from their upcoming film Pathaan refuses to die down with new complaints being filed against the song every day.

The song seems to have sparked a massive outrage over Padukone’s outfit choices as the actor wore a saffron color bikini. The color has a religious significance for Hindus.

First there were protests in India against the film and the actors, after which a boycott of the film was announced, and now a Hindu pandit has even threatened to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive and called him a Jihadi.

A video of a person named Pandit Paramhans Acharya is going viral on Twitter in which he says, “Today we burnt his posters. The movie Pathaan has insulted the saffron color. If I find jihadi Shah Rukh Khan anywhere, I will burn him alive.”

Followed by this, he also added that if anybody else showed the courage to do the same, he would fight the legal case for them.

Pandit Acharya had gone on to threaten the theater owners, asking them not to release the film, or they would burn the theaters down.

Along with this, Paramhans Acharya appealed to his followers to boycott such films.