Foreign funding case: Banking court okays bail of PTI leaders Mubashir Ahmed, Tariq Shafi

Banking court Judge Aslam Gondal has extended the offenders' bail until December 24
Samaa Web Desk Dec 21, 2022
<p>file photo</p>

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Mubashir Ahmed and Tariq Shafi were on Wednesday granted bail in the foreign funding cases.

Special Banking Court Judge Aslam Gondal on Wednesday extended the bail of the two suspects until December 24.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the counsel for Ahmed and Shafi sought an extension in their bails since the court had already approved the bail of another suspect in the case, Hamid Zaman.

The attorney added that because the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had all material evidence in its possession, including financial records related to the case, there was no need to detain the suspects in custod.

The counsel argued that FIA’s accusations in the foreign funding cases were unfounded.

Subsequently, the court approved the bail until December 24 and adjourned hearings in the case.

