Diatribe against judiciary: Islamabad court rejects Azam Swati’s bail

Islamabad Special Judge Central Azam Khan on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s bail application – remarking that the lawmaker launched diatribe against judiciary twice.

Judge Azam Khan announced his verdict today that he had reserved earlier.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi had earlier said that PTI Senator had been writing against the judiciary through his official Twitter account.

He argued that the lawmaker never denied doing so at any instance.