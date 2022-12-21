Fawad Chaudhry warns Punjab governor against misadventure

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday warned Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman to refrain from taking any unconstitutional steps.

While talking to the media, he said that Article 109 of the Constitution was crystal clear and the voting on the no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi cannot be conducted today (Wednesday).

He said that the speaker had already pronounced his ruling on the matter, adding that the new session of the assembly could not be summoned until the ongoing session was prorogued.

The former minister was confident that the no-trust motion will fail while reiterating that the process to dissolve assemblies will start from Friday.

“Under which rule you would impose Governor Rule. It cannot be imposed,” he asserted.

He added that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies will be dissolved simultaneously.

Fawad said that the talks with PML-Q on seat adjustment were underway.