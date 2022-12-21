Watch Live
Global » India

Indian commuters stunned by LED sign encouraging marijuana use

LED sign board displayed message 'Smoke Weed Every Day'
Samaa Web Desk Dec 21, 2022
<p>PHOTO: Pexels</p>

On Monday evening, commuters in Mumbai, India were left stunned when an LED sign board displayed the message “Smoke Weed Every Day”.

The sign, operated by Larsen and Toubro, was located just a few meters away from the Haji Ali Dargah junction.

According to authorities, the message was displayed by a technical fault and the sign has been shut down until it can be fixed.

A video of the incident, uploaded to Twitter by user Akshat Deora, quickly went viral and received over 2000 views in a short period of time, as well as a flood of responses in the comments.

Marijuana, also known as weed, pot, dope, or grass, is a psychoactive drug made from the cannabis plant.

It contains mind-altering compounds that can affect both the brain and body, and can be addictive and potentially harmful to one’s health.

