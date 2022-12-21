Is Black Adam out of James Gunn DCU plan?

Dwayne Johnson confirmed that Black Adam will not be a part of James Gunn DCU plan, however, he may appear in other projects.

The Rock earlier today, on December 21, penned down a heartfelt letter for his fans to share sad news regarding his role in the Black Adam.

Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, “My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe.”

He added, “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.”

The Rampage actor continued by saying that DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

“These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens,” the actor added.

James Gunn commented on the Red Notice actor’s tweet expressing his love for him and assuring he intends to collaborate with him and his production company in the future.

Earlier this month on December 15, another DC superhero, Henry Cavill, announced that he will not be wearing the red cape again, as the new DC regime has canceled his return.