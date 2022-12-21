Muhammad Abdullah Sumbal appointed as new chief secretary of Punjab

The federal government has appointed Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal as the new chief secretary of Punjab.

The establishment division has issued a notification in this regard as well.

Sumbal was serving as the acting chief secretary on the key post that was vacant for a long time due to prolonged vacations – 105 days - of chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal.

Notably, Afzal had refused to work with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s government.