PM Shehbaz approves Najam Sethi as PCB chairman

He will replace Ramiz Raja
Samaa Web Desk Dec 21, 2022
PHOTO: File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the appointment of Najam Sethi as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Najam Sethi will be replacing Ramiz Raja, who was appointed as PCB Chairman on September 13, 2021.

Sethi, a well-known journalist and media personality in Pakistan, has previously served as the PCB’s interim chairman.

The decision came after England whitewashed Pakistan in the home series. Moreover, PCB has faced several challenges in recent years.

