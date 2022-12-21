PM Shehbaz approves Najam Sethi as PCB chairman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the appointment of Najam Sethi as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Najam Sethi will be replacing Ramiz Raja, who was appointed as PCB Chairman on September 13, 2021.

Sethi, a well-known journalist and media personality in Pakistan, has previously served as the PCB’s interim chairman.

The decision came after England whitewashed Pakistan in the home series. Moreover, PCB has faced several challenges in recent years.