PTI, PML-Q decide to thwart Punjab governor letter seeking trust vote for CM Elahi

PTI and PML-Q gear up on facing the vote of no-confidence (VoNC) move against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi by deciding to nullify the letter of Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman seeking vote of trust from Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The no-confidence move against Elahi is scheduled at 4pm today.

The current political situation in Punjab seems to put PTI in hardships on securing 186 votes to retain power as the news of around PTI lawmakers meeting with opposition had been circulating around within the past 48 hours.

Rumors are rife that as many as 20 PTI lawmakers have decided not to vote in favor of the chief minister.

Notably, the current number game in the assembly is visibly in favor of the ruling coalition as the opposition has to complete count of 186 votes - which is quite impossible without the support of Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q).

If the opposition failed to get required votes, CM Elahi will immediately send the advice of dissolving the assembly to the governor.

Earlier on Monday evening, the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) submitted a notice in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat seeking permission to move a no-confidence motion against Punjab CM.

A notice was also moved for the removal of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Sibtain Khan.

The notice stated that members of PPP and the PML-N of the provincial assembly expressed their lack of confidence in Pervaiz Elahi’s ability to lead the house as per the constitution, and had lost the confidence of majority of members of the house.