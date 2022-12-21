Abu Dhabi airport launches biometric service, face becomes boarding pass

The Abu Dhabi airport has launched a biometric service, which allows passengers to use their face as their boarding pass, according to the Khaleej Times.

Abu Dhabi-based tech company NEXT50, alongside artificial intelligence and technology solutions partners IDEMIA and SITA, will introduce the service.

It will be available at select self-service baggage touchpoints, immigration e-gates, and boarding gates, before implementing it across all passenger touchpoints at the airport.

The technology uses hi-tech biometric cameras to verify passenger details at various points in the airport.

The implementation of this technology is expected to enhance the passenger journey and establish the Midfield Terminal Building as the first international airport with biometric capabilities at all customer touchpoints.

Ibrahim Al Mannaee, CEO of NEXT50, emphasized that the biometrics initiative is a component of the Emirate’s ambition for digital transformation.

“Once the project is fully realized, the airport will be the only airport in the region with biometric solutions implemented across all customer touchpoints, contributing to Abu Dhabi Airport’s vision to become the operator of the most technology-driven airport in the world, providing a seamless journey to all its passengers. We are proud to be joining forces with IDEMIA and SITA and offering our expertise in artificial intelligence and data sciences to make this initiative a reality.” Al Mannaee.

Passengers will no longer need to present their passport or ticket, as their face will serve as their boarding pass.