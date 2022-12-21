Watch Live
Rupee continues losing worth versus dollar

Greenback appreciates by 13 paisas to Rs225.25 in interbank market
Rizwan Alam Dec 21, 2022
<p>Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

Pakistan’s rupee continued its declining spree for the 13th consecutive session as it depreciated by 13 paisas to Rs225.25 against the United States dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday.

After witnessing a rare day of stability on Monday, the value of the rupee slid further from Friday’s traded value of Rs224.94 to Rs225.12 on Tuesday.

Open market

In the open currency market, the price of a single US dollar fell to around Rs233.85, with the Rs10 differential until last week contracting a little.

It reflected that the government’s efforts to tackle rising smuggling of the greenback and to ease the rupee to attain its value per market forces was paying off.

Last week, a single US dollar was being traded for Rs234.

Despite the decrease, dollars were available in short supply in the open currency market, with some opting to sell dollars in the black market at rates some dealers quoted upwards of Rs250.

