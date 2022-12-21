Pakistani celebrities who made it to Top 50 global Asian stars list

The pioneers of the Pakistani showbiz industry, hailing from various fields of cinema, have dominated the Top 50 Asian Stars of 2022 list.

Britain’s Asian weekly newspaper, Eastern Eye, released the list, celebrating individuals for their contribution to the entertainment industry.

A total of eight Pakistani artists managed to make into the list.

These Pakistani celebrities were recognized both nationally and internationally for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

Take a look at the Pakistani showbiz personalities featured in the list of Top 50 Asian Stars of 2022.

Fawad Khan

With his blockbuster movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt, Fawad Khan came at second place on the list, only beaten by Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their critically acclaimed movie RRR.

He also made his international debut this year alongside Mehwish Hayat in Marvel Comics hit series Ms Marvel.

Photo: Screengrab/“Ms Marvel”

Khan is also named among the Eastern Eye’s hottest Asian man of 2022.

Atif Aslam

With his television debut in drama serial Sang e Mah, the Doori singer was ranked at number 13, due to being the most streamed Pakistani singer of 2022.

Sajal Aly

Making her international debut in Jemima Goldsmith’s movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, which will release next year, Sajal Aly received the 16th rank on the list.

View this post on Instagram

Arooj Aftab

Arooj Aftab became the first Pakistani female musician to win a Grammy, along with getting a Best New Artist nomination and made it to rank 38 of the list.

Photo: AFP

Additionally, she has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance next year.

View this post on Instagram

Furthermore, she was also awarded the prestigious Pride of Performance award by the government.

View this post on Instagram

Hadiqa Kiani

Sold-out concerts, outstanding performance in Pinjra, and most importantly; her inspiring humanitarian work for flood victims in Pakistan landed her at number 40 on the list.

Humayun Saeed

Ranked at number 45, the London Nahi Jaunga actor’s biggest moment of the year, was to get cast in the globally popular Netflix series, The Crown.

In addition to introducing him to a new audience, his portrayal of Dr Hasnat Khan in the series also provided more opportunities for Pakistani talent abroad.

View this post on Instagram

Shae Gill and Ali Sethi

With their global hit song Pasoori, premiered on Coke Studio Season 14, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill ranked at number 46 on the list.

Photo: Ali Sethi/ Instagram

Their song was also featured in the hit Marvel Comics series, Ms Marvel.