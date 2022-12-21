State will not bow down to any terrorist group: PM pledges to combat terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist incidents that took place in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he said attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan through terrorism will be dealt with iron hands. Terrorism is a sensitive issue of national security, therefore collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard, he added.

He categorically said that the state will not bow down to any terrorist group.

He said they will work together with provinces to fight terrorism. He said the National Action Plan will be fully implemented to end terrorism in the country.

However, increasing the capacity and efficiency of the provincial government is important in the eradication of terrorism while the federal government will assist in improving the professional capacity of counter-terrorism departments in all provinces.

He said the federal government will work with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to restructure its Counter Terrorism Department.

He offered that all facilities will be provided to the CTD department including modern weapons.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government will also address the external facilitation of terrorists who disseminate and support it in Pakistan.

Appreciating the ample response of the armed forces he said that the entire nation will end terrorism by supporting its brave forces.

The PM said the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go to waste. The operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad were important measures to end terrorism in the country.

He said the great sacrifices of the armed forces, police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies cannot be forgotten which rendered for the motherland.

The prime minister said that the primary responsibility for law and order lies with the provinces, but the federal government cannot turn a blind eye to these serious issues.