Heavy snowfall halts life in Canada

Routine activities and life of people living in Vancouver, Canada take pause as a severe snowstorm hits the city – causing electricity breakdown and cancellation of flights.

The city received snow up to 30 centimeters, portraying a blanket of snow.

More than 1,000 residents in Vancouver had been without power. British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority (BC Hydro) warned that the electricity may not be restored until Wednesday.

The electricity provider said heavy snow and fallen trees caused more than 2,800 outages, but the crews are working around the clock to get them fixed at the earliest.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bau said that Tuesday was on track to see the 10th most snowfall in a single day in Victoria on record.

BC Ferries, local transit stopped their operations of commute, while Victoria airport faced cancellations of its scheduled flights.

A spokesperson for BC Transit said that all service in Victoria and the Cowichan Valley had been suspended.

Snowfall and strong winds continued in Canada on Tuesday morning, but extreme cold warnings were lifted by Environment Canada in the afternoon.

Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock asked residents to stay home if they can on Tuesday and reminded people to shovel their sidewalks.

At least 40 trucks had been working to clear the roads, to resume the transportation system.

The administration of Victoria Airport advised travelers to check with their air carriers and the airport website for updates on the status of their flights.

Camosun College, Royal Roads University and the University of Victoria are closed to in-person exams for the day.

However, online exams will continue as scheduled.