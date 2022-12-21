US offers resolute support to Pakistan as it combats terrorism

The United States has offered its resolute support for Pakistan to counter-terrorism as the country dealing with threats of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday during which the Secretary offered condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States resolute support for Pakistan as it combats terrorism.

Earlier, The state department on Monday maintained that Pakistan remains a partner of the US when it comes to shared challenges, including the challenge of terrorist groups — terrorist groups inside Afghanistan, and terrorist groups along the Afghan-Pakistan border.

In a statement issued by the State Department’s spokesperson, the secretary also expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods.

Both leaders shared their mutual hope for a productive international Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed “the need for close coordination.”