WATCH: Explore rich history, teachings of Islam at Islamic museum in Makkah

A Islamic Museum near Ghar-e-Hira in Makkah has been established, which offers information about Islamic history.

The establishment of an Islamic Museum near the Ghar-e-Hira in Makkah is a welcome development for both locals and visitors to the holy city.

The museum provides a wealth of information about the history of Islam, making it a valuable resource for Umrah pilgrims seeking to learn more about the religion.

One of the main attractions of the museum is the large digital screens that provide detailed information about the revelations received in the Hira Cave.

The cave, which is located on the mountain of Jabal al-Nour, is believed to be the place where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received his first revelation from Allah through the angel Gabriel.

Visitors to the museum can get a feel for what it might have been like in the cave by viewing the detailed model on display.

In addition to the digital screens and models, the Islamic Museum also houses rare and precious manuscripts of the Holy Quran.

These manuscripts offer a unique glimpse into the history of the holy text and its preservation over the centuries.

Overall, the Islamic Museum is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in the rich history and teachings of Islam.