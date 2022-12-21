Bilawal, Blinken discuss reconstruction of flood-hit areas in Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday discussed the flood-caused destruction in Pakistan and reconstruction of the affected areas.

During the conversation, Blinken and Bilawal “shared their mutual hope for a productive International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed the need for close coordination,” according to the US State Department.

US secratary offered condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States’ resolute support for Pakistan as it combatted terrorism.

FM conveyed gratitude of the Government of Pakistan (GoP) for USG’s flood assistance of $97 million.

He expressed the resolve that the two countries would continue mutual cooperation for rebuilding resilient infrastructure in Pakistan.

Both the countries would also keep up cooperation to further enhance and diversify bilateral relations and to work together for regional peace and stability, said Bilawal.

“Spoke with Blinken conveyed gratitude of GoP for USG’s flood assist. of $97 m. Will continue coop. for rebuilding resilient infrastructure in Pakistan & to further enhance & diversify bilateral relations & to work together for regional peace & stability,” FM wrote on Twitter.

US secretary also took to Twitter about his discussion with Bilawal to “express our continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from devastating floods.”

“I hope for a productive climate conference next month and give my condolences for the lives lost in recent terrorist attacks,” Blinken Twitted.