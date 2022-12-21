PTI MNAs to ambush NA speaker over resignations on Dec 22

Lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly have decided to ambush National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf and surround him on Thursday, December 22, to verify their resignations.

This was decided at a huddle of PTI lawmakers.

During the huddle, Qureshi lamented how National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf ignored his letter to immediately accept their resignations, which had been handed in on April 11.

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has clarified in media interviews that he will follow the Constitution while accepting resignations of PTI members.

It is relevant to mention here that NA Speaker Ashraf said that several PTI lawmakers have asked him not to accept their resignations after expressing that they were coerced into tendering their resignations.

He had ruled out the possibility of accepting the resignations of PTI MNAs until he was satisfied as per the law and process written in the Constitution over the resignation of lawmakers.