Imran’s counsel seeks time to submit reply in Tyrian White case

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was directed to answer why should he not be disqualified for concealing the presence of his daughter from his legal declarations to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

This was directed by a single member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. He was hearing a petition filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid, who sought Imran’s disqualification under Article 62(i)(f) “for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers” when he disclosed his two sons.

Justice Farooq on Tuesday heard the petition filed by citizen Mohammad Sajid.

During the hearing, an extended panel of legal eagles including senior lawyers such as Salman Akram Raja, Azhar Siddique and Abuzar Salman Niazi appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI chief.

At this, the court remarked if any other lawyer was left in Lahore who was not present in court on behalf of Imran.

Salman Akram Raja argued that a verdict in an identical case has already been announced and urged the court to dismiss this case, deeming it frivolous.

The chief justice, though, directed him to submit his written reply in the matter.

Raja sought time to do so which was granted.

ECP counsel’s argument

The ECP counsel also endorsed the argument of the PTI chief’s lawyer.

The IHC, later, adjourned the case till January 19.