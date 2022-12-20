Fawad confident PTI, PML-Q bond strong enough to beat no trust motion

**Despite visible rifts between allies Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) after Imran Khan continued to chide former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the major coalition partner is confident it will be able to withstand the opposition’s vote of confidence on Wednesday.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing the media in Lahore on Tuesday claimed that the PTI and PML-Q were ready to face the vote of confidence motion or the no-trust resolution against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan.

“We have decided that the PTI and PML-Q were, and will remain allies and that we will face this vote of confidence or no-confidence together,” he told the media.

Fawad claimed that together, the alliance has an unassailable lead of 190 members in the provincial assembly.

PTI, PML-Q hold another discussion on seat adjustment

Later, Fawad Chaudhry in a message posted on social media site Twitter said that the two allies had held one round of discussion on seat adjustment for the upcoming general elections.

The second round of talks is expected to be held on Wednesday.

He asserted both parties are on the same page.

Fawad told newspeople in Lahore said that PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi also attended legal committee meetings of PTI.

The political situation has completely changed in the last 48 hours after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 to press the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government to hold fresh elections.