Indian pilgrims overjoyed at warm reception in Pakistan

Nearly a 100 Indian pilgrims crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday at the Wagha border to pay their respects at the historic Katas Raj Temples (also known as Qila Katas) and were taken aback by the warm and friendly reception they had received.

The Katas Raj temples are located in the Potohar region of the Punjab province near Jhelum.

Talking to SAMAA TV, one of the devotees said that they were happy to get the chance to visit Pakistan and pay homage at the Katas Raj Temples.

Another devotee, who was visiting Pakistan for the first time, expressed that “Pakistanis are very kind, and their hospitality is very good.”

“Whenever we visit in any country, I started thinking about the people, Pakistanis are also happy to receive us,” another worshiper said.

“When going to a new country, we always think how we will be welcome. But the minute we crossed over, everyone was smiling and happy to receive us,” one pilgrim said who was visiting Pakistan for the first time.

The Katas Raj Temples is a complex of several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways with a pond in the middle. The pond is named Katas which is regarded as sacred by Hindus as they believe it was filled up by tears of Shiva after he had wandered the Earth looking for his wife Satti.