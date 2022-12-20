‘Butcher of Gujrat’ not a moniker but historical fact: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday defended his remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he was just talking about a historical reality.

In a video message, Bilawal reacted to the protests staged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the Pakistani high commission in New Delhi and the INR20 million bounty announced by a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh.

Osama Bin Laden is dead, Butcher of Gujarat is PM of India

Last week, at a news conference in New York on the sidelines of the G-77 summit chaired by Pakistan, Bilawal had described Indian PM Modi as “the butcher of Gujarat,” adding that instead of being punished for the 2002 massacre of over 2,000 Muslims in Gujarat, he was elected prime minister.

His remarks came in response to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar’s comments who called Pakistan “the host of Osama bin Laden” and the “perpetrator of terrorism” in the region.

The Indian government had strongly criticized Bilawal’s remarks and workers of the ruling BJP had staged demonstrations in parts of the country, including outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, effigies of Modi were burnt in the streets in Karachi.

Bilawal tweeted, “The reaction in India to my speaking about historical facts, and reminding them of their own past, is a member of the ruling BJP putting a bounty on my head. It is an extreme reaction and underlines and reinforces the points I made at the UN.”

In an interview with Bloomberg, the FM Bilawal commented: “I was referring to a historical reality. The remarks I used were not my own. I did not call […] I did not invent the term ‘Butcher of Gujarat’ for Mr Modi. The Muslims in India, following the Gujarat riots used that term for Mr Modi. I believe I was referring to a historical fact, and they believe that repeating history is a personal insult.”