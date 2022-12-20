Pak vs Eng Test: Azhar Ali joins unwanted club of former Pakistan captains

Former Pakistan Cricket Team captain Azhar Ali may have bowed out on Monday after he was dismissed for a duck in what was his last ever Test match innings against England Monday.

He thus joined an unwanted club where captains ended their careers on the lowest low, a duck.

Azhar Ali was hoping to add stability to the Pakistani side and perhaps one last hurrah before bowing out of international cricket.

But his last innings did not go according to plan after Jack Leach snuck through his defenses and bowled him for zero.

The former middle-order batsman, though, did get a sendoff in the form of a guard of honor from his team-mates.

But drowned out in the sound of claps and the shadow of raised bats was the fact that he joined an unwanted club of former captains of Pakistan who were dismissed for a duck in their final match.

Lets take a look at who else is in the list:

Majid Khan

Majid Khan. PHOTO: FILE

Imran Khan’s cousin and a former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team in the 1970s, Majid Khan played his last test match against India in January 1983, in Lahore.

Kapil Dev, who later lifted the World Cup as India’s captain that year, made sure that Majid Khan’s last match was a forgettable one after he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

Rain did not afford Pakistan and Majid Khan an opportunity to bat again. Hence, Majid Khan’s last test match ended without him padding up for his second innings and he carried the duck as his last score.

Aamer Sohail

Aamer Sohail. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

Opening batter Aamer Sohail had captained Pakistan in the late 1990s.

He finally hung up his cap after playing last test match against Sri Lanka in Peshawar in March 2000.

Pakistan were chasing a target of 294 runs in the fourth innings and were looking to save the series.

Aamer Sohail was going to be key if Pakistan were to win. But all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya had other ideas and picked up Sohail’s scalp for a duck.

Unfortunately, Pakistan ended up losing the test match by 57 runs. A valiant 88 runs amassed by Muhammad Yousaf went in vain.

Muhammad Yousaf

Muhammad Yousaf. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

Muhammad Yousaf did well in Aamer Sohail’s last test match. But who knew he would go on to emulate the flamboyant left-handed opener and get dismissed for a duck in his last Test match.

Playing at Lord’s stadium in 2010, he was leading the charge against England who had scored 446 runs in the first innings.

Having forced Pakistan to follow on by bowling out the entire team for a measly 74 runs in the first innings, the pressure was intense on Yousaf.

When it was his time to bat again, Yousaf was dismissed for a duck after Stuart Broad bowled him.

Pakistan ended up with an embarrassing defeat, losing the match by an innings and 225 runs.

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

Shoaib Malik is another former captain of Pakistan who failed to get off the mark in his last innings.

Curiously, his final match also came against England.

In November 2015, Shoaib Malik was thought to have reached the twilight of his career. And while he found a way to elongate his shelf life in the limited overs format, he knew the time was neigh to call curtains on his Test career.

Having scored a double century against England in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malik was optimistic of signing off on a high, breaking tradition for many a Pakistani captains in the past.

Alas, history was in for another bite and Malik was the tasty morsel.

In second innings of his last test match in Sharjah, English fast bowler James Anderson trapped him plum before his wickets with no where to hide. Malik was sent back to the pavilion for a duck and the fairy tale ending he had hoped for disappeared like sand in the desert.

But it was not all sobering for Malik who picked up three British scalps to help Pakistan win the match by 127 runs.

Muhammad Hafeez

Muhammad Hafeez. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

Affectionately known as ‘The Professor’ (no connection with his Spanish counterpart in Money Heist), Muhammad Hafeez too hoped for a happy end to his illustrious Test career.

But fate had other plans.

Not only did Pakistan lost the last Test match that Hafeez played, but also the series in December 2018.

New Zealand also made sure Hafeez would end up with a match to forget.

Hafeez was dismissed by quickie Trent Boult for a duck in the first innings of the match and in the second innings, he failed to even break into double figures.

Rameez Raja

Rameez Raja. PHOTO: FILE

The incumbent chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), like many of his peers, enjoyed an illustrious career.

But Rameez Raja too bowed out of Test cricket on a whimper, showing that he was way past his prime and if anything, the decision to retire was over due.

Playing his last test match against Sri Lanka in 1997 in Colombo, Raja was also leading the team as captain. On paper, this was a relatively straightforward assignment.

Facing a daunting target of 426 runs amassed by Sri Lanka, Raja opened the innings.

With more than a day left in the match, Raja would have looked forward to some swashbuckling cricket which he was known for to give Pakistan a good launchpad to clinch the match.

But all those dreams were shattered when Raja edged the fourth delivery off fast bowler Chaminda Vaas and returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. His conscience was another matter altogether.

He should be thankful to Saleem Malik though, who scored 155 runs in an innings that helped Pakistan draw the test match.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan. PHOTO: FILE

Former prime minister and former Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan is most known for winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup and being a highly rated all-rounder.

While the world cup ensured that his limited overs career ended on the highest point possible, but when he called time on his Test career only two months prior, the Faisalabad pitch was less than kind to him (kind of like how Faisalabad still is towards him).

Pakistan were chasing a modest target of 185 against Sri Lanka.

Having fallen to 60 for three, Imran decided to come in to bat for one last time in Test cricket, and perhaps help Pakistan win the match against what were then minnows.

But Imran Khan was left bamboozled after Kapila Wijegunawardene caught a lumbering Imran squarely in front of the wicket on just the third delivery he faced.

Imran ultimately had to respect the finger of the umpire going up, and returned to the pavilion without scoring any run.

Fortunately won the test match with three wickets to spare meaning that an iconic test captain bowed out with one last win under his belt.