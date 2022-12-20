PM Shehbaz seeks details of misdeclared Toshakhana gifts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari has sought details of all those gifts deposited into the Toshakhana whose value was mis-declared while several gifts were never deposited in the Toshakhana during the tenure of the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

This was reportedly discussed in the federal cabinet which met Tuesday.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet was informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is expected to submit its investigation report on the gifts within two weeks.

Further, the Cabinet Division – which has been conducting separate investigations into the matter, will also submit its report on how precious gifts were either never declared to the Toshakhana or their value was mis-declared.

There are some other precious gifts according to the official records which never made it to the Toshakhana, the meeting was told.

During the meeting, federal cabinet members affirmed that state gifts would not be used for business purposes.

The meeting was further briefed that how the Toshakhana gifts were sold in priceless amounts, the members also declared the act as “abominable and selling the honor of the state.”

The cabinet was further briefed that Imran Khan sold Toshakhana gifts of Rs20.7 million rupees, while the actual market value of these precious gifts was more than Rs6 billion rupees.

The meeting was told that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was told to investigate the scam, while the standing committee of the cabinet would prepare a set of recommendations for further action.