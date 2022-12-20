PCB to announce squad for New Zealand series in next few days

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could make few changes to the squad for test series against New Zealand, it was reported on Tuesday.

Mir Hamza, Muhammad Huraira, Yasir Shah and Usman Salahuddin could be selected for the series that begins on 26 December.

Fast bowler Hassan Ali, who last played for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in July, could also be selected for the next series.

Muhammad Rizwan could be given a rest and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could play first test match for Pakistan since 2019.

Muhammad Rizwan has not scored a half-century in test cricket in last 12 innings and averaging 21.83 in those 12 innings.

On the other hand Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 394 runs in 10 innings of Quaid-e-Azam trophy this season, which included 1 century and 3 fifties.

PCB released the squad for England series and would ask the selected players to report for New Zealand series in Karachi on 23 and 24 December.

The training session for New Zealand series would be held on 25 December, one day before the match will begin.

Pakistan Cricket Team lost four matches in a row at home for the first time in history, would be playing for their pride and to avoid fifth consecutive loss.