ICC rates Brisbane pitch ‘below average’ after 2-day test

After Rawalpindi, Brisbane’s pitch was also handed a demerit point on Tuesday, after the 2-day test match between Australia and South Africa.

34 wickets fell in Brisbane test match and only 504 runs were scored as the match ended inside two days.

It was a first instance since 1931, that a test match ended inside two days in Australia.

International Cricket Council’s (ICC) match referee Richie Richardson submitted a report in which he wrote that the pitch did not offer an even contest for the batters and bowlers.

“Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers”, he wrote.

He added, “There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships.

“I found the pitch to be ‘below average’ as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball.”

In his press conference, South African captain Dean Elgar called the pitch dangerous for batters.

“Thirty-four wickets in two days – pretty one-sided affair, I would say,” he said.

“How it started to play with some seriously steep bounce with the old ball, you are kind of on a hiding to none as a batting unit.

“If you think about it, only two or maybe three batters, applied themselves half-decently and scored runs.