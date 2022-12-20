Zardari takes Sharif brothers into confidence over mission Punjab Assembly

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday spoke via telephone with deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif three times to discuss the discussed the political situation of in Punjab.

He also spoke with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Zardari and Nawaz discussed in detail the ongoing political scenario in the province following former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies on Friday, December 23.

Zardari and Nawaz deliberated on the options available to stop the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly through the vote of no-confidence.

Zardari Shehbaz confab

Later, the former president called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The two discussed the evolving political situation as well.

VONM against Punjab CM Pervez

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday evening had submitted a notice seeking permission to move a vote of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

A notice was also moved for the removal of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Sibtain Khan.

The notice was submitted in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat by a joint delegation of the opposition PPP and PML-N parliamentary members.

Fawad terms VoNC a tactic to ‘avoid elections’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the opposition in Punjab was bringing no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Elahi just to avoid early elections in the country.