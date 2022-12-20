Rupee fails to hold on to its value against dollar

Financing of around $1.69 billion from the World Bank failed to stop the rupee from falling further behind against the US dollar during trading in the interbank market.

The government on Tuesday relented to the mounting pressure on the rupee and saw it slip by 0.08%.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday afternoon showed that the rupee had closed at Rs225.12 against the US dollar.

By contrast, on Monday, the rupee had closed the trading day unchanged at Rs224.94.

Open market

In the open currency market, the price of a single US dollar fell to around Rs233.85, with the Rs10 differential until last week contracting a little.

It reflected that the government’s efforts to tackle rising smuggling of the greenback and to ease the rupee to attain its value per market forces was paying off.

Last week, a single US dollar was being traded for Rs234.

Despite the decrease, dollars were available in short supply in the open currency market, with some opting to sell dollars in the black market at rates some dealers quoted upwards of Rs250.