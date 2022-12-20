Unstoppable gold rises to a new high

Following double digit increase in the international price of gold, at home the cost of a tola of gold rose by a whopping Rs4,500 in a single day to a new record high.

The price of Silver also rose to a new high on Tuesday.

According to gold rates notified by Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Tuesday afternoon, the cost of a tola of 24 karats pure gold rose by Rs3,900 on Tuesday to an unprecedented high of Rs178,800.

It blew past the psychological barrier of Rs175,000, a level which it had nearly reached on Monday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,344 to soar past the psychological milestone of Rs150,000. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold on Tuesday was Rs153,292.

The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose by Rs3,065 to Rs140,518.

In the international market, the price of gold rose by $12 to $1,808.

Meanwhile, the over cost from prices of precious metals in Dubai rose from a standard of Rs2,000 to Rs4,500.

Silver prices

The price of silver also rose on Tuesday, rising to a new all-time high by Rs30 on a tola.

The new price of a tola of 24 karat silver on Monday was Rs2,050.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat silver rose by Rs25.72.

The price of silver in the international market was quoted at $23.82.

One reason for the increase in the price of silver domestically is that due to the increasing price of gold, more and more people prefer to lower the cost of gold by increasing the use of silver instead.