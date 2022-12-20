Allied parties to elect new Punjab CM: Yousaf Raza Gilani confident

Former prime minister and Pakistan People Party leader from Southern Punjab Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday expressed confidence that the rainbow alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will meet with success in the upcoming vote of no-confidence against the Punjab chief minister and that the next provincial chief executive would be picked by the coalition.

He said this on Tuesday while exclusively talking to SAMAA TV in Parliament House.

The former prime minister hinted at restructuring the Punjab Assembly once the PDM wrests control of the assembly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He said that vote of no confidence and vote of trust motions have already been submitted in the Punjab Assembly against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

He was confident that elected members of the Punjab Assembly will decide the future of the province, dismissing the impression that the assembly will be dissolved.

“This system (marriage between PTI and PML-Q) would not prevail in the long run, lets see what happens next,” he commented.

On resignations, he said that he has served as a speaker himself and that it is their task to fully verify that the resignations submitted are voluntary and not forced.