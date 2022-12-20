Flight operations at Sialkot Airport to resume from tomorrow

All domestic and international flight operations at the Sialkot Airport are expected to resume from tomorrow after repair and overhaul work on the airport’s runway was completed.

The airport administration on Tuesday stated that flight operations at the airport had been suspended from December 5 to 20 owing to repairs, overhaul and upgrade of the runway.

As an alternate, flights were diverted to Lahore and Islamabad airports.

All national and international airlines including Pakistan International Airline (PIA) also rescheduled their flight operation for Sialkot during the closure period.

With the airport due to resume operations, the flights are expected to resume from tomorrow, subject only to weather conditions.