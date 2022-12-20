Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Flight operations at Sialkot Airport to resume from tomorrow

Flight operations at the airport remained suspended since December 5
Samaa Web Desk Dec 20, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Sialkot International Airport. PHOTO: COURTESY SIALKOT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED</p>

Sialkot International Airport. PHOTO: COURTESY SIALKOT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

All domestic and international flight operations at the Sialkot Airport are expected to resume from tomorrow after repair and overhaul work on the airport’s runway was completed.

The airport administration on Tuesday stated that flight operations at the airport had been suspended from December 5 to 20 owing to repairs, overhaul and upgrade of the runway.

As an alternate, flights were diverted to Lahore and Islamabad airports.

All national and international airlines including Pakistan International Airline (PIA) also rescheduled their flight operation for Sialkot during the closure period.

With the airport due to resume operations, the flights are expected to resume from tomorrow, subject only to weather conditions.

SIALKOT AIRPORT

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div