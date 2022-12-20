Hitched: Shaheen Shah Afridi to tie the knot in February?

Pakistan’s leading fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to get married early next year, with a date for his Nikkah ceremony set for February 2023.

Sources said that the date for his Nikkah ceremony – where the bride and groom formally sign the marriage contract (nikkah) in the presence of witnesses – will be held on February 3, 2023.

The rukhsati ceremony, where the bride is sent off to her husband’s home, would be held later. The date for the rukhsati has not been decided yet.

It was revealed that Shaheen Shah Afridi will join up wit his Lahore Qalandars’ squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 right after his Nikaah.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was engaged to former captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter, which was confirmed by Shahid Afridi himself in 2021.

Shaheen Shah Afridi recently underwent surgery for his knee injury and was currently going through the rehabilitation program.

Meanwhile, the Nikkah of Shahid Afridi’s elder daughter has also revealed. She will be getting hitched on December 30.