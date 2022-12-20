Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Women-only taxis to ply on Karachi roads soon

Govt to opt for electric vehicles to combat pollution in city
Samaa Web Desk Dec 20, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO: AFP</p>

PHOTO: AFP

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday said that the provincial government will soon launch a women-specific taxi service in Karachi.

Sindh Government has been working to improve transportation services in Karachi in recent months, with introduction of Peoples Bus Service being a sigh of relief for the people who longed for a comfortable commute option.

According to Memon, the Sindh government has made significant progress in this area and its latest initiative will be the launch of a pink electric taxi service.

Explaining features of the taxi service, he said that it would be driven and used only by females.

This service is aimed at providing a safe and comfortable transportation option for women in the port city.

These taxis will be environmentally friendly and will help to reduce air pollution in the city.

Karachi

pink taxi

women taxi service

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div