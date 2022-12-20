Women-only taxis to ply on Karachi roads soon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday said that the provincial government will soon launch a women-specific taxi service in Karachi.

Sindh Government has been working to improve transportation services in Karachi in recent months, with introduction of Peoples Bus Service being a sigh of relief for the people who longed for a comfortable commute option.

According to Memon, the Sindh government has made significant progress in this area and its latest initiative will be the launch of a pink electric taxi service.

Explaining features of the taxi service, he said that it would be driven and used only by females.

This service is aimed at providing a safe and comfortable transportation option for women in the port city.

These taxis will be environmentally friendly and will help to reduce air pollution in the city.