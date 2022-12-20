Imran tells center not to touch health card initiative

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday advised the federal government to continue support for his health card initiative given how many lives it was helping in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. It must be kept above politics, he urged

He said this while addressing a ceremony at his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore to inaugurate a Mother and Child Hospital in his native Mianwali along with provincial health minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab leader Dr Yasmeen Rashid and other PTI members.

Imran said that their health card initiative was fully functional in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where some 2.9 million people have benefited from it.

“It is regrettable that federal government response towards health card’s initiatives has been less than supportive,” he said.

Due to the revolution of the health card, he said that private hospitals were now opening up in underprivileged areas of the country.

He further said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will be inaugurating a water project in the Mianwalli district, which can address complaints of communities living in the mountainous areas of the region.

Former prime minister also praised the Dr Yasmeen Rashid that she has worked hard to build the hospital in Mianwalli.

In an admission of his poor policies, Imran said that not only would the hospital address concerns of residents of one of Pakistan’s most populous district, but it will also go some way to address needs of people from the neighboring KP where his government for the past nine years has failed to build adequate health facilities which would prompt people to travel all the way to Punjab to secure treatment.