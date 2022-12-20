English cricketer wins hearts of Pakistan fans by distributing gifts

England Cricket Team not only whitewashed Pakistan in the test series but also won the hearts of local fans as they distributed gifts amongst spectators on Tuesday.

Young cricket fans in Karachi were overjoyed after English cricketer Ollie Pope gifted a pair of his shoes to them.

The spectators were also obliged when the support staff of the English team threw some cricket balls in to the stands.

England tea, supporters group “Barmy Army” also won hearts of Pakistan fans as they tweeted about enjoying their time in Pakistan and mentioned that they will not forget these three weeks they have spent in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

Some of the Barmy Army members also tried the Masala Fries of Karachi and loved it.