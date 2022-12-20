Watch Live
English cricketer wins hearts of Pakistan fans by distributing gifts

Young fan receives a pair of shoes from Ollie Pope
Huzaifa Khan Dec 20, 2022
<p>Young cricket fans from Karachi smile after receiving gift from English cricketer Ollie Pope. PHOTO: Huzaifa Khan/Twitter</p>

England Cricket Team not only whitewashed Pakistan in the test series but also won the hearts of local fans as they distributed gifts among the spectators on Tuesday.

Young cricket fans in Karachi were overjoyed after English cricketer Ollie Pope gifted his pair of shoes to them.

The spectators were also obliged when the support staff of English team threw the balls in stands.

England’s supporters group “Barmy Army” also won hearts of Pakistan fans as they tweeted about enjoying in Pakistan and mentioned that they will not forget these three weeks they have spent in Pakistan.

Some of the Barmy Army members also tried the Masala Fries of Karachi and loved it.

