James Gunn breaks silence on DC fans backlash after Henry Cavill exit

Famous Hollywood director James Gunn has addressed the uproar that erupted after it was revealed that Henry Cavill would no longer play Superman in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films.

On December 15, Henry Cavill announced through his Instagram account that he will not be wearing the red cape again, as the new DC regime has canceled his return.

The news that James Gunn is working on a new Superman film without Henry Cavill particularly infuriated fans.

The DC fans started #BringBackZackSnyder and #FireJamesGunn trends on Twitter.

Finally, the filmmaker has responded to the backlash regarding Henry Cavil not playing Man of Steel, Wonder Woman 3 getting canceled and Black Adam not performing well at the box office.

In a Twitter thread, Gunn wrote, “One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least.”

He added that their choices for DCU are based upon what they believe is best for the story and for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years.

“Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind,” he further said.

While addressing the fans’ criticism, he said, “No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse.”

He added, “Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy director concluded by saying, “This means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists and custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC.”