Emiliano Martinez reveals story behind his obscene act

Argentinian Football Team’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez revealed that he made the obscene gesture during the presentation ceremony of FIFA World Cup because French fans were booing him.

Interestingly Martinez had made the same gesture after winning the Golden Glove for Copa America 2021 in Brazil.

Martinez said, “I did it because the French booed me.” He further went on to say, “Pride does not work with me.”

The Argentinian goalie also trolled French striker Kylian Mbappe during the dressing room celebrations.

Martinez also talked about his dream coming true and disclosed he was very calm during the penalty shoot-out.

He said: “All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted.”

Martinez also made a crucial save in the extra-time to deny France a consecutive World Cup win.