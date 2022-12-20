LHC allows 18 PML-N suspended MPAs to attend Punjab assembly session

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed 18 suspended Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) to attend the Punjab Assembly session scheduled on Wednesday.

The MPAs had challenged the speaker’s decision of their suspension following a ruckus in the assembly.

Following the relaxation granted by the court, the lawmakers can now attend the session and can also cast vote, if necessary.

Notably, the opposition coalition in the Punjab Assembly will move a vote of no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday (tomorrow).

On October 24, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi suspended the memberships of 18 PML-N MPAs who created ruckus in the assembly when the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tabled a resolution against the verdict of the Toshakhana reference resulting in disqualification of ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

The members who had been subjected to action include Azma Zahid Bokhari, Rahila Khadim, Mian Abdul Rauf, Samiullah Khan and others.

The suspended members had also been barred from entering the assembly premises for 15 days.

The notification issued by Punjab Assembly Secretariat, citing the reasons behind the suspension, read the members protested and chanted slogans in the legislature which falls in misconduct. Hence, the speaker of the house resorted to action against them.