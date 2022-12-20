Pakistan says ‘no more’ to IMF demands as it assures of meeting tax target

The government on Tuesday reassured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of meeting the annual tax target of Rs7,470 billion while discussing the matters for negotiations for the next tranche under the extended fund facility (EFF).

Pakistan entered a $6bn IMF program in 2019 and its ninth review for the release of $1.18bn is currently pending.

The officials of the finance ministry have assured of collecting tax beyond target through stringent measures.

Providing alternative solutions to the global lender to increase revenue and decrease deficit, the finance ministry reassured them with a strategy to improve recovery from tax evaders.

Similarly, an alternative strategy was proposed to generate revenue without imposing new taxes.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also provided a plan to reform administrative measures related to taxes.

Requesting IMF to reconsider its conditions, the government told them that Pakistan is not in a position of subjecting masses and industries to more burden due to the economic meltdown.

