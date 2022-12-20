Verification of resignations: PTI MNAs to appear before NA speaker in unison on Dec 22

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have decided to appear before National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf on December 22 (Thursday) for the verification of their resignations.

The decision was made by PTI after the members did not get a response to the letter they wrote to the NA speaker. The party Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi had written a letter to Ashraf a few days ago for endorsing their resignations.

As many as 123 PTI members will gather at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House, Islamabad, and will walk to the Parliament House under the leadership of Qureshi.

All PTI lawmakers resigned on April 11 after former prime minister Imran Khan was being removed through a no-confidence motion by the then-opposition alliance.

Following their en masse resignations, NA speaker summoned all PTI lawmakers – who had resigned – to appear before him individually and verify their resignations. He had set the date between June 6 and 10.

However, not a single PTI MNA appeared as they were barred by PTI Chairman Imran Khan from appearing before the speaker of what he called a ‘dummy’ assembly.

Later, the resignations of PTI members were de-sealed and Raja accepted only 11 of them.