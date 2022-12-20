Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi announces Rs1.5 million for ‘K2 Clean up’

**Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara on Tuesday and announced Rs. 1.5 million for “K2 Clean up” project.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the climate change affected the mountains as well, which has to be looked after.

We announced the support for “K2 Clean up” project and praised Sajid AIi Sadpara for his efforts.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “Sajid Ali Sadpara summitted K2 without oxygen and made Pakistan proud.”

Sajid Ali Sadpara in his tweet, thanked CM Punjab for encouraging and supporting him.

Sajid Ali Sadpara’s father, legendary mountaineer passed away in 2021 while trying to summit K2 in winters.

Sajid Ali Sadpara had summited K2 with his father in 2019 and accompanied his father in 2021 until the bottleneck but was later forced to descend due to an oxygen regulator malfunction.