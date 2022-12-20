Islamabad LG polls to be held as scheduled despite addition in UCs

The federal government on Tuesday notified an increase in the number of Union Councils (UCs) in Islamabad. Following this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned an emergency meeting to deliberate on the situation and decided not to delay local government (LG) elections in the federal capital.

The notification had been issued a day after the ministry sent a summary to the federal government which the sources said was approved through circulation.

Sources in ECP said that the LG polls in the federal capital will not be delayed for a second time after alteration in the number of UCs. The exercise will take place on December 31.

As per the summary, there are 101 constituencies (union councils) in the capital territory based on 2017 census. However, the capital’s population has increased by 2.5 million which pushes the need for having more UCs.

It said the number of UCs should be increased to 125 based on current population metrics.

On August 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued final lists of constituencies in Islamabad along with a notification saying that the upcoming LG elections will be held in the 101 UCs instead of previous 50.

The local government in Islamabad completed its five-year term in February 2021 and elections should have been held after that.

However, a month ago, the ECP announced that the local government elections in Islamabad will be held on December 31.