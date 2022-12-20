“I’ll sleep on it”: Anushka Sharma slamming PUMA turns out to be promotional tactic

Renowned Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma slammed the sports brand PUMA a day ago and is now considering becoming their brand ambassador as she lists down her concerns in a recent video.

On Monday, Puma India posted photos of Anushka wearing the brand’s outfit and wrote, “Hey #PropahLady, end the year in style with the PUMA End Of Season Sale!”

The post didn’t sit well with the NH10 actor, as she lashed out at PUMA India for using her pictures without her permission.

A while later, the brand took to its official Instagram handle and posted a picture of what appears to be a contract.

They wrote, “Hey @anushkasharma, we should’ve reached out sooner! Should we take things to the next level, then?”

Soon after the post was uploaded on social platform, users quickly pointed out that the brand was resorted to all of this as a promotional gimmick to generate online buzz.

Some called it lame while others thought the strategy was “on point”.

All speculations were corroborated when Sharma – who’s husband, Virat Kohli, is also a brand ambassador for the PUMA India – shared the post on her Instagram story and captioned it, “I’ll sleep on it”.

Earlier today (Tuesday), the Aye Dil Hai Mushkil actor shared a video on her Instagram account speaking about the brand’s ‘proposal’ after she told them to take down her photos as she was not their brand ambassador.

She wrote in the caption, “Considering @pumaindia’s proposal.. What say?”