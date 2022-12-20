WATCH: Thatta fishers strike it rich with massive Sowa fish catch

Thatta fishermen have made an incredible catch worth millions of rupees as they caught around 600 Soha fish in the Wadi Creek, near the India-Pakistan border.

The hook is a welcome windfall for the fishermen of Thatta, who rely on the sea for their livelihood.

It is not uncommon for them to make large catches, but it is rare for the value to be in millions of rupees.

The Sowa fish is a valuable and sought-after specie, and the catch is expected to fetch a high price in the market as it is known for its delicate flavor and is highly prized in both local and international markets.

While it is certainly good news for the fishers, it is also a reminder of the importance of sustainable fishing practices.

Large catches like this can put pressure on fish populations and threaten the future of the industry.

It is essential that fishermen work to preserve the health of the oceans and ensure that there are fish for future generations.