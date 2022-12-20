Three Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces in IIOJK fake encounter

Three young Kashmiris were martyred by Indian Army on Tuesday during a fake encounter in Munjh Marg area of the Shopian district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the martyrs were first detained by the Indian troops who later killed them while demonstrating state terrorism.

They also reported that a mock encounter was launched in the area which indirectly aimed at targeting the Kashmiris.

Two of the martyrs had been identified as Latif Lone and Umar Nazir.

However, Indian media portrayed that the Kashmiris had link with Lashkar-e-Taiba - an armed organization in the occupied valley – in order to cover up the brutality of Indian army in Kashmir.

The media also claimed Latif Lone was also involved in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Krishna Bhat, while Umar Nazir killed a Nepali citizen Tul Bahadur Thapa in the valley.