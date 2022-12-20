World Bank announces $1.69b financing for Pakistan

The World Bank (WB) on Tuesday approved $1.69 billion for Pakistan in financial help for rehabilitation works in flood affected areas.

The international financial institution responsible for providing loans and grants to the governments of low-and middle-income countries has extended the fund facility to help rebuild houses, agricultural sector and livestock for the flood affectees in Sindh.

According to the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine, the ‘Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Project’ which will boost agricultural water productivity and help farmers impacted by floods resume crop production, will get $29 million.

Out of this, $200 million will be spent on social security to help support health services for mothers and children.

Another “Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project” will be implemented to give short-term livelihood to people for infrastructure recovery.

Meanwhile, $500 million “Sindh Floods Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project” will support reconstruction of housing units for flood victims.