Babar Azam blames soft dismissals, injuries of bowlers for loss

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain stated that the inexperienced test team needed more time to get settled as many players made debut in the series against England.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Babar Azam blamed batsmen for playing unnecessary shots at crucial moments and giving away their wickets.

Babar Azam also believed injuries to some of the key bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf was one of the reasons behind loss.

Babar Azam was asked about the exclusion of last year’s best batter Fawad Alam from the team.

The skipper responded by saying that Saud Shakeel came into the team in his place and performed very well.

Babar also added that the doors to the team are not closed for anyone and players can make comeback after being dropped.

Babar Azam also defended his decision to play Muhammad Rizwan in all 3 matches despite his performance not being up to the mark.

He also hinted that Sarfaraz Ahmed might make get a chance in upcoming matches.

The crowd in Karachi had also chanted slogans in favour of Sarfaraz Ahmed in ongoing test match.