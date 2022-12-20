PML-N withdraws petition against Imran Khan’s victory notification in by-polls

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has withdrawn its petition for stopping the notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s success in by-elections.

The petition was filed by PML-N MNA Ali Gohar Baloch who pleaded with the electoral watchdog to block the ex-PM’s victory notification in by-polls.

The petitioner sought disqualification of the former prime minister on basis of the Toshakhana verdict.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard the Baloch’s petition.

During the proceeding, the PML-N leader told the commission that he wanted to withdraw his petition against Imran Khan.

Chief Election Commissioner Syed Sultan Raja aggressively remarked, “First you [petitioner] appealed to stop the notification of PTI chief Imran Khan’s victory in by-elections, however, you did not appear before the commission during all hearings, and now you have come to withdraw the petition.”

Afterward, the commission approved the plea of PML-N leader and dismissed the case.