Xiaomi 12T pro Daniel Arsham edition introduced with unique, limited design

Chinese tech company Xiaomi has launched a limited edition version of its Xiaomi 12T Pro smartphone, in partnership with New York-based interdisciplinary artist Daniel Arsham.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition features a turquoise color scheme with copper-colored crystals, which Arsham believes creates a “sculpture with a purpose outside of it as a functional object.”

Arsham adds that the back panel’s design was born out of the idea of ‘his sculptural propositions of obsolescence and natural erosions on a smartphone’.

The phone is functionally identical to the regular Xiaomi 12T Pro, with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 200 MP primary camera, and 120 W fast charging capabilities.

However, the limited edition model will only be available with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Pre-orders for the phone will open on December 5, with a launch price of €899 and a limited availability of 2,000 units. The phone will also be available at a pop-up store in Berlin from December 16 to 17.